The original “Wheel of Fortune” host, Chuck Woolery, claims that his open support for President Trump has destroyed his career.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, Woolery said that he has been “shadow-banned” by Twitter and that his best moment on the social media platform came when he told his massive follower count last week about his professional woes due to his open conservatism.

“To answer your question. Yes I have pretty much destroyed my career by openly supporting Trump and letting all know, I am a conservative. Painful at times, but true. After all is said and done. It was my choice and I can live with it. I would do it all again,” he tweeted last week.

“It was kind of a self-deprecating tweet I sent out because I know I’m shadow-banned. I’ve got about 650,000 or 700,000 followers,” Woolery told host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday. “I know the half of them don’t get what I say. So I sent this thing out just as kind of a test — because it made me look [like] I was losing in life. And it just went crazy — it was the biggest tweet I ever had in my life. So as long as you’re a loser, they love you.”

In the same interview on “Fox & Friends,” Woolery slammed cancel culture, which he described as a small minority of people sitting in basements firing off tweets to make corporations think the masses care about what one person thinks.

“My career kind of phased into commercial life. So I have several companies I represent. And they are bombarded,” said Woolery. “These people sit in their basement, and they make it look like there are thousands of people complaining about Chuck Woolery or about the products and who he represents — and ‘how could you let this fascist, racist guy represent your company’ — when none of it is true. And these are the same people by the way who get on Twitter, [saying] ‘I watched you when I was growing up. I loved you … what happened to you?’”

Woolery lamented how political discourse has devolved into a game of destroying lives over the disagreements of individuals.

“What you have wrong is … the companies who you represent are just inundated with all of this negative [stuff]. It’s not true,” he said. “They just make this stuff up and throw it out [there] because they want to destroy your life. They don’t just want to disagree with you. They are so vehement and so virulent. They just want to destroy you and that’s their purpose.”

Chuck Woolery’s reflection about the state of cancel culture comes on the same week that veteran sports commentator Don Cherry was let go from his job on Sportsnet for asking immigrants to celebrate Canadian veterans.

“You people love — you, that come here, whatever it is — you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life, that you enjoy in Canada,’” Cherry said.