GOP counsel Steve Castor acknowledged what both he and acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor described as an “irregular channel” of policymaking between the U.S. and Ukraine during his line of questioning at Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing.

Castor asked Taylor, a career diplomat, why he did not “wrest control” away from the back-channel efforts that had been led by Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiGiuliani pens op-ed slamming ‘unprecedented’ impeachment inquiry Giuliani associate Lev Parnas discussed Ukraine with Trump at private dinner: report Democrats face make-or-break moment on impeachment MORE, the president’s personal attorney.

Those back-channel efforts are a key focus of the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats, who are seeking to build a case that Trump withheld assistance to Ukraine to get its leadership to conduct investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report Giuliani pens op-ed slamming ‘unprecedented’ impeachment inquiry MORE and his son Hunter.

Taylor responded that he chose not to due to the “regular” and “irregular” channels both “going in the same direction” in terms of prioritizing a meeting between President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He explained that he initially thought the meeting was being held up until Ukraine publicly announced investigations of the Bidens, but that he later learned security assistance was also being held up.

Taylor during his opening statement on Wednesday described an “informal channel” that included Giuliani, U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerGeorge Kent: What you need to know Democrats announce public impeachment hearings with eight witnesses next week House Democrats circulate memo rebutting GOP impeachment defense MORE, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. This was opposed to the “regular channel,” which according to Taylor involved “formal diplomatic processes.”

Castor continued to refer to the policy-making involving Volker, Sondland, Giuliani, and others as the “irregular channel,” including when questioning Taylor on whether he had had any contact with Giuliani as part of “irregular channel business,” and whether Taylor had raised concerns about this policymaking channel.

Castor asked Taylor about whether it was “outlandish” for Sondland to be involved in Ukrainian policymaking, to which Taylor said it was “unusual.”

Castor commented in response that “it may be irregular, but it’s certainly not outlandish.”

