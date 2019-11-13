Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) argued if House Democrats had not been fair to President Donald Trump in their so-called impeachment inquiry and if they had done so, fairness would have vindicated Trump.

The Utah Republican also praised Trump for getting Ukrainian officials to investigate Burisma.

“[W]hat I can say is that we’re going to show fairness where the House has shown only unfairness,” he said. “And fairness to the President vindicates the President. Now, what we’ve seen is that all the evidence that we’re aware of in this case shows that the President hasn’t done anything impeachable. He hasn’t done anything criminal. He’s not even done anything wrong.”

“President Trump succeeded where President Obama tried and failed, for years, to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Burisma,” Lee added. “That’s not impeachment material. There’s — that’s something to applaud.”

