Rep. Paul GosarPaul Anthony GosarOmar comes under scrutiny for ‘present’ vote on Armenian genocide House passes bill to prohibit mining near Grand Canyon Overnight Energy: Jerry Brown testifies on emissions fight | Brown presses climate action: ‘Impeachment is important, but the climate is even more important’ | Dems look to protect Grand Canyon from drilling MORE (R-Ariz.) left a hidden message in his tweets Wednesday, spelling out “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The first letters in 23 tweets in a row from Gosar’s account spell out the phrase: “E-P-S-T-E-I-N-D-I-D-N-T-K-I-L-L-H-I-M-S-E-L-F.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweets, which were posted over the course of several hours, on first glance comment on the impeachment inquiry as the first public testimony took place Wednesday. Throughout the tweets, Gosar condemns the House Democrats and their witnesses while defending the president.

The most recent tweet in the sequence says, “Evidence of a link between foreign aid and political investigations simply does not exist. The longer this circus continues the clearer it becomes that @realDonaldTrump has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Evidence of a link between foreign aid and political investigations simply does not exist. The longer this circus continues the clearer it becomes that @realDonaldTrump has done absolutely nothing wrong. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019

Gosar’s office declined to comment to the Daily Caller, but Gosar retweeted their story on his personal account saying, “What? Epstein didn’t kill himself?”

Gosar sent a statement to The Hill with the first letter of each line spelling “A-R-E-A-5-1.”

“All of the tweets pertained to testimony from today’s hearing.

Rest assured, they are substantive.

Every one of them.

All of them.

5 were brilliant.

1 was ok,” he said.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell in New York in August after he was arrested for sex trafficking crimes. A New York medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, but conspiracies and other medical examiners have questioned that designation, saying it was likely a homicide.

Gosar’s tweets come a week after conservative site Project Veritas released a video showing anchor Amy Robach on hot mic complaining that ABC would not allow her to air her reporting on Epstein three years prior.