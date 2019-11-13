“As a matter of oversight, I’m not going to call a House member, but if you impeach the president of the United States, I want to find out if in fact Schiff and his staff met with the whistleblower,” Graham said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“So if there’s a trial in the Senate, one of the witnesses will be Adam Schiff because if he in fact did meet with the whistleblower and coach the guy up, I think that’s relevant to the impeachment inquiry itself,” Graham continued.
A spokesman for Schiff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Senate leadership has given no indication about who it may or may not allow to be called as witnesses as part of a likely Senate impeachment trial.
The Senate passed a resolution 100-0 during the Clinton impeachment trial that established the procedure for filing motions, how long senators would have to ask questions and the way witnesses would be called.
But a second resolution specifying which individuals would be called as witnesses faltered along party lines.
A source familiar with the whistleblower’s contacts told Reuters on Wednesday that the whistleblower never spoke or met with Schiff.
Republicans first homed in on Schiff in the wake of a New York Times story earlier this year reporting that the whistleblower reached out to him before going to the intelligence community’s inspector general.
Democrats defended Schiff at the time, arguing that whistleblowers routinely reach out to the Intelligence Committee and that the chairman’s staff followed protocol by telling him or her to contact the inspector general.
A spokesman for Schiff has also said that the committee didn’t review the whistleblower complaint in advance and that Schiff knew neither the details of the complaint nor the whistleblower’s identity.