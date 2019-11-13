“As a matter of oversight, I’m not going to call a House member, but if you impeach the president of the United States, I want to find out if in fact Schiff and his staff met with the whistleblower,” Graham said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So if there’s a trial in the Senate, one of the witnesses will be Adam Schiff because if he in fact did meet with the whistleblower and coach the guy up, I think that’s relevant to the impeachment inquiry itself,” Graham continued.

When Jordan said Schiff was the only member of Congress who knew the whistleblower’s identity, Schiff responded , “As the gentleman knows, that’s a false statement. I do not know the identity of the whistleblower.”

A spokesman for Schiff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senate leadership has given no indication about who it may or may not allow to be called as witnesses as part of a likely Senate impeachment trial.

The Senate passed a resolution 100-0 during the Clinton impeachment trial that established the procedure for filing motions, how long senators would have to ask questions and the way witnesses would be called.

But a second resolution specifying which individuals would be called as witnesses faltered along party lines.

A source familiar with the whistleblower’s contacts told Reuters on Wednesday that the whistleblower never spoke or met with Schiff.

Republicans first homed in on Schiff in the wake of a New York Times story earlier this year reporting that the whistleblower reached out to him before going to the intelligence community’s inspector general.