“I will not accept a trial in the Senate until I know who the whistleblower is,” Graham said.

Trump and his allies for weeks have been clamoring for the disclosure of the whistleblower’s identity. Trump, and some GOP lawmakers, have even called for the media to disclose the person’s name.

Graham, during the Fox News interview, questioned if the whistleblower was “connected to Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report Giuliani pens op-ed slamming ‘unprecedented’ impeachment inquiry MORE in any way.”

Graham’s call for the whistleblower to be named as a part of any Senate impeachment trial comes after House Democrats rejected an effort by House Republicans to call the whistleblower and Hunter Biden as witnesses in the public House impeachment inquiry hearings taking place this week and next.

The Senate passed a resolution 100-0 back during the Clinton impeachment trial that established the procedure for filing motions, how long senators would have to ask questions and how witnesses would be called. But a second resolution specifying which individuals would be called as witnesses faltered along party lines. Joe Biden The House is investigating whether or not Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice Presidentand his son.