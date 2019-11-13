Kentucky got humiliated by Evansville 67-64 on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Wildcats were believed to be the best team in America by a lot of "experts" in the sport, but they damn sure didn't look the part last night.

Evansville played with a hell of a lot more heart and spirit as the Wildcats just looked lost at times. Watch highlights of the shocking upset below.

[embedded content]

What a humiliating game for Coach Cal and Kentucky. We’re talking about a game that should have been easily won for UK.

It shouldn’t even have been close. Kentucky should be able to beat the Aces just by using their bench. Instead, they trotted out a highly-touted lineup last night and got beat at home.

They lost at home to Evansville! Let that sink in. If Coach K had let this happen to Duke, it’d be national news for a month.

There’s really nothing that beats watching Coach Cal lose. When the Wildcats are ending the night with a loss, then that’s a win for America.

Watching the legendary coach get his spirit broken is straight porn for college basketball fans.

[embedded content]

As always, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t drop a little flashback to Wisconsin/Kentucky in 2015. Enjoy and God bless!