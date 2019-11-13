Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan ripped House Democrats’ decision to bring in former Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, as a star witness in their impeachment probe against President Donald Trump.

Taylor was not on the now-infamous July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and testified Wednesday based on second-hand information. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Democrats For Handling Of Trump Investigations)

“Ambassador, you weren’t on the call, were you? You didn’t listen in on President Trump and President Zelensky’s call,” Jordan asked.

Jordan also forced Taylor to acknowledge that he had never even met the president or talked with his current chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. (RELATED: ‘The Last People On Earth With The Credibility:’ Devin Nunes Chides Democrats In Opening Statement)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“You are their star witness. You are their first witness. You are the guy. You are the guy, based on, this based on, I mean, I have seen church prayer chains that are easier to understand than,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s comments were consistent with an 18 page memorandum released by House Republicans earlier this week to make the case against House Democrats’ impeachment probe. In the memorandum, Republicans stated that Democrats do not have sufficient evidence to impeach Trump, and have not given the president “due process” or a fair chance to defend himself.