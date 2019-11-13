Democrats watching the first public impeachment hearing Wednesday laughed after Rep. Peter WelchPeter Francis WelchDemocrats demand FCC act over leak of phone location data Bolton lawyers in contact with impeachment committee members: reports Democrats see John Bolton as potential star witness MORE (D-Vt.) invited President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE to testify.

“I say to my colleague, I’d be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there,” Welch said.

His comment was in response to Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanJim Jordan: Latest allegation of ignoring sexual misconduct is ‘ridiculous’ Democrats face make-or-break moment on impeachment Here are the key players to watch at impeachment hearing MORE’s (R-Ohio) claim that House Democrats are keeping the “guy that started it all,” referring to the whistleblower, from testifying as part of the hearings.

Jim Jordan: …we will never be able to question the person who started all of this Rep. Welch: I’d be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/hkYbaArQ09 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 13, 2019

“Now there is one witness, one witness that they won’t bring in front of us. They won’t bring in front of the American People, and that’s the guy that started it all: the whistleblower,” Jordan said.

Republicans have requested the whistelblower’s testimony, but House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGiuliani pens op-ed slamming ‘unprecedented’ impeachment inquiry Jim Jordan: Latest allegation of ignoring sexual misconduct is ‘ridiculous’ Democrats face make-or-break moment on impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) has repeatedly said the whistleblower will not testify and he will not allow questions that could lead to the whistleblower’s identity being revealed.