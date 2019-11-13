On today’s podcast we get ready for the show trial starting today in Congress with the latest news surrounding the attempted impeachment of President Trump. Will the Inspector General’s report ever come out? Also, the so-called whistleblower is facing an ethics complaint, Hillary Clinton says she’s under pressure to run but doesn’t think Margaret Thatcher was “gutsy” enough for her, and rampant cheating in baseball?

Day one of the public show trial on impeachment starts today, even though the verdict has already been announced by Democrats. Is there any point to what’s happening today? Plus, the Inspector General is allegedly moving toward the final steps of releasing the report on FISA abuse by the Obama administration. Will it ever come out? There’s a reason it’s taken so long, we get into it.

The so-called whistleblower is facing an ethics investigation for a GoFundMe page set up to raise money on his behalf, allegedly for his lawyers. It’s a rich bit of irony, and we dissect it.

Hillary Clinton rules out running for president again, only she didn’t completely rule it out. She told an interview from the BBC that she’s under a lot of pressure to get in the race. She won’t, she doesn’t have the energy. But if there is no candidate with a majority of delegates going into the convention, expect to see Hillary working behind the scenes to snatch it. We explain.

Cheating in baseball? A new reports says sign-stealing is rampant in the league, and alleges that no team has done it more than the Houston Astros, including in their World Series winning season of 2017. What, if anything, should be done? We discuss it.

