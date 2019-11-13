The line for the Minnesota/Iowa game is absurdly insulting.

As of right now, the Hawkeyes are favored by three over the Gophers when number eight travels to Iowa City on Saturday.

Yes, the 6-3 Iowa Hawkeyes are favored by a field goal over the eighth ranked Gophers.

This is absurdly disrespectful to Minnesota. What a wildly disrespectful line. How the hell isn’t Minnesota favored?

Did everybody miss the game against Penn State this past weekend? The Gophers looked awesome. Yet, they’re not favored to beat Iowa.

Give me a break. There’s a very real chance this one isn’t even close.

This is the kind of line that is laughable. I don’t even understand this. I guess I could see Minnesota only favored by a couple points.

They’re on the road, Iowa is a tough place to play and the Hawkeyes are solid. However, favoring the Hawkeyes by a field goal is next level stupidity.

Smash Minnesota +3. Might be the easiest bet of the year.