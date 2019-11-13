(FOX NEWS) — The presumption of a quid pro quo is junk and not evidence that would hold up in court, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Wednesday.

House Democrats are set to hold the first public hearing involving the potential impeachment of a president since November 19, 1998.

“It’s a sad day,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, told Fox News on Tuesday. “A calm day. A prayerful day.” For his part, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the hearings a “solemn undertaking” in a letter to colleagues.

Read the full story ›