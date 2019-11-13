Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio lambasted his House Democratic colleagues’ impeachment quest Wednesday for being vague and reasoning based on what he considers rumors.

“So-and-so said such and such to so-and-so, and therefore we’ve got to impeach the president,” Jordan said during the House impeachment inquiry. “There was no pushing, there was no pressure, there was no pushing.”

Jordan, a Republican, was referring to the July phone call Trump made to Ukraine’s president asking him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s business ties in the country. Jordan also said Republicans “will never get the chance to see the whistleblower.”

