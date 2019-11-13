On Tuesday Joe Biden celebrated the Supreme Court of the United States’ (SCOTUS) actions opening the door for the continuation of a lawsuit brought against Remington Arms by Sandy Hook families.

Remington is the parent company of Bushmaster, maker of the AR-15 that was stolen and used in the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.

On November 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported SCOTUS refused to hear an appeal from Remington, following a Connecticut Supreme Court decision allowing a suit against the company to go forward.

Biden cheered:

The Sandy Hook families who paid such a bitter price deserve their day in court – and all American families deserve laws that protect them, and that put their children, not big gun corporations, first. https://t.co/Y8KovpD4cP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2019

On October 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s call for a change in law that would allow victims of gun crime to sue firearm manufacturers.

He made clear one of the first things he would do as president is repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (2005), an Act that protects gun manufacturers from lawsuits tied to firearms that were legally manufactured and legally sold. Biden said, “No other outfit in history has gotten this kind of protection,” and he suggested lawsuits could secure “change overnight.”

Biden did not say whether Ford, Toyota, or GMC, should be sued if their vehicles are stolen and used as getaway vehicles in bank robberies and other crimes.

