“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly thinks the audience’s connection with the characters is a big reason for the show’s success.

More and more tidbits are coming out about the second season of the hit Paramount Network show, and fans have gotten some awesome insight from the stars. The woman who portrays Beth didn’t disappoint.

Reilly said the following on the season two blu-ray, according to CinemaBlend:

What I love the most is people talking about the show and the characters. There was a participation and an interest and a leaning in to these characters that was really exciting. It felt like they had invested in them and were confused by them, and annoyed by them, and in love with them at the same time, and that is great drama.

I agree 100%. I couldn’t agree a single bit more if I tried. I know a ton of “Yellowstone” fans. I know a ton of them, and we regularly discuss the show. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

We talk about theories, plot lines, what’s happening and so much more. However, the one thing we always find ourselves circling back to is how great the characters are.

From John Dutton all the way down the line, they’re all outstanding.

Why are the characters so great? Well, you can point a lot of the credit to Taylor Sheridan. Everything the man touches turns to gold. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

His writing is next level, his movies are great and the characters in “Yellowstone” are further proof of how outstanding his creations are.

The characters are all incredibly relatable, and there’s something to take from all of them. Rip is the protector, Kayce is the heir apparent, Beth is the pitbull and the rest of them all fill their roles.

It’s television gold, and Reilly is 100% correct as to why fans love the characters. If you haven’t already started season two, I suggest you start immediately.

Trust me, you won’t regret your decision.