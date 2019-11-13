Kevin Hart opened up about how that near-death car crash he was involved in over the summer has been life “altering” and said he is a “different” person since.

“For me, I’m a different version of myself… This ain’t got nothing to do about going to church,” the 40-year-old comedian/actor shared on his SiriusXM radio show, “Laugh Out Loud,” per E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

“It’s not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word,” he added. “You’re more present. More aware… It’s all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.”(RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

Later, the “Jumanji” star explained that it wasn’t just the accident that was life “altering,” but the recovery process as well, calling the whole experience “humbling” as he leaned on his wife, Eniko Hart, to take care of him.

“I could not f–ing move,” Hart said. “I could not wipe my ass… I literally I couldn’t do none of that.”

“It makes you realize… you really are helpless,” he added. “There was nothing I could do.”

At one point, the “Night School” star shared that after the accident he had a lot of “weird” celebrities send him gifts and well-wishes.

“I had a lot of people send me stuff, flowers, cards… I’m not throwing nobody under the bus,” the actor went on.”There was one person where I was like, that’s crazy… [the gift was normal but] the person was a weird person.”

As previously reported, Hart spent ten days in the hospital before going to an inpatient facility after the car he was riding in careened off the road and crashed into a ditch, crushing the roof of the car.

He had to undergo surgery to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” sources told TMZ in an earlier report following the crash.