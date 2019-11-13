On Tuesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about Elizabeth Warren pandering to the tiny intersectional group BlackWomxnFor after they endorsed Warren for president. Video and partial transcript below:

All right, the race for president is over folks. Liz Warren, she’s won it. She hasn’t just won the nomination, she’s won the whole presidency. Trump can pack his bags, and she can start measuring the drapes because Liz Warren has received the endorsement of what she describes as the “backbone of our democracy,” a group with 3,000 Twitter followers called “BlackWomxnFor.” Here is their announcement:

Despite pervasive attacks on our communities, our identities and our lives. Black trans and cis women, femmes, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary folk remains at the forefront of each and every social movement to hold this country accountable. We are progressive black leaders who are not impressed by political theater. We know that big things happen when black women come together and take our own space and the political process. And though no one person could hold all our aspirations in the hopes for a president, there is one leader who we believe will work with us…. That candidate is Senator Elizabeth Warren. She has a track record of taking on the predatory policies that harm our communities. We’ve come together as a collective voice and we hope to encourage others, especially black women and gender non-conforming folks, to join us. We’re all in for Warren, and if you are too, go to BlackWomenFor dot org, sign the endorsement statement, and join us.

There it is, the election’s over. Who are the BlackWomxn? The wimixin. It’s just a Twitter account, just has 3,000 followers. It’s not a lot of followers in terms of political accounts, but in the age of identity politics, this group has the absolute audacity to pretend to speak for all black women and some black men — because they’re saying trans women, which is really just men — and gender nonconforming people, whatever that means.

So when you add all those people together, by a conservative estimate, you’re talking about 19 million Americans, and you’ve got a Twitter account of 3,000 people claiming to speak for them, black women, and Elizabeth Warren was happy to take it and go along with the pretense.

[embedded content]

By the way, Elizabeth Warren has very little black support. When you just look at the polling numbers, she’s not doing that well. She’s not as bad as Bernie, but Joe Biden has much higher levels of black support. So Elizabeth Warren goes to this one identity politics group and they say, [paraphrasing] “Oh, no, the black womxn actually were for Elizabeth Warren now,” and she plays along with it because it’s politically advantageous to her.

Elizabeth Warren tweeted out, quote, “Thank you BlackWomxnFor. Black trans and cis women, gender nonconforming and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big structural change our country needs.”

Black, trans and cis women, gender nonconforming and non binary people are the backbone of our democracy. You might be surprised to hear that if you are a Hispanic woman, you’re not the backbone of our democracy, according to Elizabeth Warren. Hispanic women, nope, sorry, they’re less important to our democracy than black trans cisgender women, gender nonconforming, nonbinary people, according to Elizabeth Warren. Obviously white people, much less important. Native American people less important. Black men, according to Elizabeth Warren, less important to our democracy than black trans cisgender women, gender nonconforming, non binary people.

Now, does Elizabeth Warren really think this? No, because if she thought that she wouldn’t be running for president. She would, instead, vote for a black trans or cisgender woman, gender nonconforming or non binary people. But identity politics makes people lose their mind, especially on the Left, but on the right-wing, too. makes people lose their mind and say very silly and stupid things such as this. If Elizabeth Warren really believes this, the most important people to our democracy were black women, she would drop out of the race and vote for Kamala Harris. She obviously doesn’t think that because, obviously, one’s skin color is not the most important aspect of their identity. Far from it. Ones competency to be president of the United States is not determined by skin color.

Elizabeth Warren knows that, even though she says she has high cheekbones and is therefore likely Native American. She’s been playing, this woman’s been playing the most absurd side of identity politics her entire life. This kind of mindless politics, racial politics especially, is making us all very stupid and it’s making us all very vacuous. What it is doing is removing the contemplative and reasonable aspect from politics, and it is just leaving us with interests and sentiment — just basically brutal people clubbing each other over the heads with their own irreconcilable interests, and gussying it all up with sentiments, saccharin, sentimentality like “the backbone of our democracy.”

I guarantee you, if a Twitter group called HispanicWomxnFor endorsed Elizabeth Warren, she would say that they were the backbone of the democracy. It’s just so petty.

Listen to full episodes of “The Michael Knowles Show” on iTunes.

Watch “The Michael Knowles Show” on-demand!