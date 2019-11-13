Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh had a pointed question for House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after an impeachment inquiry hearing Wednesday led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that lasted nearly six hours.

“Pelosi, are you getting close to making a decision on shutting this down?” Limbaugh asked.

Schiff insisted for more than two years he had proof of President Trump “colluding” with Russia to win the 2016 election before special counsel Robert Mueller concluded there was no evidence to support the claim.

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Schiff heard the testimony of two officials to support Democrats’ claim that Trump used the withholding of U.S. aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate a potential political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Limbaugh, on his show Wednesday, noted Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Ill., asked the witnesses: “Could either of you two guys identify the impeachable offense?”

There was dead silence.

Limbaugh said there was a “kerfuffle” as Schiff tried to “prevent damage,” then Schiff noticed Ambassador William Taylor wanted to answer.

But instead of helping the Democrats, Taylor said: “I want to remind everybody here, I’m not here dealing with impeachment. I’m not here to deal with partisan things. I’m not here, I have no interest in the outcome.”

Limbaugh commented: “You could have heard the lead balloon drop on the chairman’s chair.”

He also pointed out Taylor admitted his knowledge was second-hand, and the other witness, George Kent, a senior State Department official, claimed his expertise was in anti-corruption and rule-of-law issues.

Those are typical diplomatic answers, Limbaugh said.

“You know what the key to diplomacy is, folks? Honestly. Do you know what it is? Never solving anything. Diplomacy is pure one thousand percent devotion to process, not solutions. Because when solutions happen, bureaucracies are no longer needed. When solutions occur, diplomacy is no longer needed, and diplomats are no longer needed. And, folks, I am not exaggerating,” he said.

Limbaugh pointed to Schiff’s previous lies about the impeachment evidence.

“Trump did not do what Schiff wants you to think he did. Schiff knows Trump didn’t say those things. Schiff is making it up and he’s lying. It’s psychopathic. But it’s also classically political. He’s making it up and hoping, then, to build a case the American people will believe on the lie,” he said.

Limbaugh said the two witnesses on Wednesday were there for “a sponsored mutiny.”

He said the testimony suggested Trump didn’t do his foreign policy they way they thought it should be handled.

“Their noses are out of joint that they were not used. They are the experts. Nobody else knows how to do this. Nobody else has the experience. Nobody else knows the people as well. Nobody else has proper interest in the United States, nobody, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. They were not used. They are essentially attempting to conduct a mutiny with the help of the Democrat Party,” he told his audience.

“They’re essentially suggesting that the president has engaged in misconduct for not using them. And these hearings are designed for them to provide evidence of Trump’s incompetence. Not impeachable offense, but incompetence or misconduct or whatever.”

He said, however, American voters will decide, and the bureaucratic insiders “don’t get to decide to throw the president out of office if their foreign policy is not used and if they are not used.”

The bottom line, he said, is there “hasn’t been an impeachable offense mentioned.”

“There hasn’t been a crime mentioned. None of these two witnesses have ever talked to Donald Trump,” he said. “Everything that we’re hearing from them is exactly what we were told that their testimony behind closed doors was. Their opinion. Their opinion of what somebody told them Trump did, their opinion of what somebody told them Trump wanted to do, their opinion based on their own knowledge of what they think Trump is trying to do.

“But their opinions do not constitute crimes. If they disagree with the president doesn’t mean he’s committed a crime. But in their world, it does, folks. This is the point. In their world, any deviation from their channel is considered to be un-American or irregular or so out of the norm as to be intolerable.”

He added, “And it really is no more complicated than that.”