“As one falls, two more will take their place.”

The Democrats have created a monster, an evil made of corruption and deceit that grows bigger with every new lie they tell. In his three-part special series, Glenn Beck and his team are exposing the lies and bringing this monster to light — because democracy really does die in darkness.

Live on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, Glenn will reveal the secret back-door arrangements between the Democrats and Ukraine that threaten to destroy our democracy — with all the evidence to back it up.

Disturbing details and explosive documents reveal how the Obama administration Deep State allowed the theft of a country and has set the stage for devastating consequences in our democracy today. Glenn explains how it’s all happening under the nose of the president and, more importantly, without the approval of the American people.

This is the Democrats’ Hydra.

To get the whole story, watch “The Democrats’ Hydra” below, on BlazeTV, YouTube, or Facebook.

[embedded content]

YouTube



youtu.be



You can find Part 1 and Part 2 of the Ukraine scandal series on BlazeTV or YouTube.

If you like what you see, use promo code GB20OFF to get $20 off a full year of BlazeTV. With a BlazeTV subscription, you’re not just paying to watch great pro-free speech, pro-America TV. Your subscription funds the intensive investigations that let BlazeTV tell the stories the liberal media wants to keep in the dark, giving you the unvarnished truth, showing you what the media doesn’t want you to see.