In front of a sold-out crowd on the campus of Boston University Wednesday, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro takes on one of the Left’s most prevalent claims: “America was built on slavery,” a claim promoted most notably in recent months by The New York Times’s 1619 Project, which seeks to reset the founding date of the country to the day when the first African slaves arrived in the colonies. “No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed,” the Times declares.

Shapiro, as the title of his speech makes clear, disagrees. “America wasn’t built on slavery, it was built on freedom,” Shapiro contends.

As The Daily Wire reported, leading up to the event, Shapiro’s speech was protested by multiple student activist groups on campus, including Black BU, who issued an open letter Tuesday condemning the school for allowing Shapiro to give a speech so titled. To assert that America was founded and defined by a pursuit of the ideal of freedom rather than built and indelibly defined by slavery, the student group argued in the letter, was denying the past and continued impact of slavery. “To deny slavery, its economic role in the creation of the US as a nation is to deny the systematic degradation of Black bodies, the generational trauma, natal alienation, and social death that has marked and affected Black communities in the US since 1619, the birth of slavery on US soil as we know, and consequently, the birth of America,” the students wrote, echoing The New York Times “1619” claims.

In his speech at Boston University, Shapiro plans to tackle this historically flawed and fatalistic view of America widely espoused by the Left head on. Watch the livestream of Shapiro’s speech below (full transcript to follow):

[embedded content]

“The traditional view of American history goes something like this: America was built on eternally good and true principles, springing from both the Judeo-Christian ethic and English culture, rooted in natural law,” Shapiro explains in the introduction to his speech. “Those principles were denied in practice by many of the same people who promoted them in theory, but those theories were valid — and remain valid. The story of America, therefore, is a story of the broadening application of those principles — the perfection of our Union, the fulfillment of the promises of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.”

“This view certainly does not deny the evils and horrors of slavery and Jim Crow, or the savage brutality of the dispossession of Native Americans,” he underscores. “But this view does recognize a simple truth: the state of the world, historically, has been replete with such evil, horror, and brutality — and America, unlike other nations, has fought, over time, to wipe them away at home and abroad.”

“In this view, the story of America doesn’t begin in 1776, but 1776 represents the breaking point with the past — and the statement of our cherished principles. The story of America is the story of a nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” he states.

In the alternative view offered by the Left, Shapiro says, America looks far different. “This view suggests that America is not, in fact, a true nation,” he explains. “America is instead, an agglomeration of competing interests, forced together by circumstance and fate, damned to interminable struggle. America is the story of exploitation and greed, of patriarchy and abuse, of hierarchy and manipulation. America’s story is an unending litany of horrors, punctuated by brief respites, always sliding back into the damnable bacterial soup from which we sprang. Racism, as Barack Obama suggested, is in our DNA. In 2015, the president elected by 69.5 million Americans in 2008 explained, ‘The legacy of slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination in almost every institution of our lives. You know, that casts a long shadow and that’s still part of our DNA that’s passed on. We’re not cured of it. Racism we are not cured of, clearly.’”

“So, which is it?” Shapiro asks. “Which values more represent America — the America to which we all belong — racism and slavery and Jim Crow, or the freedoms posited in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States? Obviously slavery is the darkest part of American history — it was unforgiveable, horrific, unthinkable. But is it the root of American history, or did it represent sinful straying from founding principles, rectified over time? Was America founded and built on freedom, or on slavery?”

To answer the question, Shapiro walks through America’s tumultuous but, more often than not, triumphant history as it struggled to fulfill the promises laid out in The Declaration of Independence.

This article will be updated throughout the speech.