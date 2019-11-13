The man who destroyed the Baby Trump balloon on display Saturday at a college football game in Alabama said he did it to take a stand in the political conflict between Democrats and Republicans — a battle which he said is really between good and evil, according to AL.com.

Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, who was charged with felony first degree criminal mischief for slashing the balloon with a material cutter, noted that the reaction from liberals to the destruction of the anti-Trump balloon was somewhat ironic.

“It comes a point when you gotta take a stand,” Hutchinson, 32, said when he called in to the “Rick & Bubba Show.” “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

The balloon was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s attendance at the college football game between Alabama and Louisiana State University. Hutchinson was angered when he drove by and saw the balloon.

He bought an Alabama T-shirt to blend in with the crowd, then approached the balloon as if he was interested in taking a picture with it — then sliced a large gash into the 20-foot balloon, which depicts President Trump as an infant holding a cellphone.

Hutchinson started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his legal fees, and he had received more than $45,000 as of Wednesday morning. Any money beyond what he needs for the fees would go to the Trump re-election campaign, he said.

“I’m not young but I’m not old. I’m sort of middle-aged,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like a lot of people my age don’t keep up with the news and politics the way they should. I watch the news every night. I watch Fox News every night. Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are my favorite two anchors. I see this stuff going on out west and up north and all other places. I get so mad about people not taking a stand. The left wants to use religion against you like you shouldn’t act like this and stuff, but I’ll tell you this — the Devil knows the Bible as good as we do.”

