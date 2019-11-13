During a press conference on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that if the House impeaches President Trump, the Senate must have a trial.

McConnell said, “I don’t think there’s any question that we have to take up the matter. The rules of impeachment are very clear. We’ll have to have a trial. My own view is that we should give people an opportunity to put the case on. The House will have presenters. The president will no doubt be represented by lawyers as well.”

McConnell added that the trial’s length of time is “really kind of up to the Senate. People will have to conclude, are they learning something new. At some point, we’ll get to an end.”

(h/t The Hill)

