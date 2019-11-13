MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took aim at Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, accusing her of being a “Trump shill.”

“It would appear @EliseStefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as @NikkiHaley – going from occasionally reasonable republicans to Trump shills. #pathetic,” Wallace tweeted.

Wallace’s remarks appeared to have been prompted by Stefanik, who interrupted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff before witness testimony began to ask whether witnesses requested by Republicans would be called before the committee as well. (RELATED: Public Impeachment Hearing Begins With Arguments Over Outing The Whistleblower)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Stefanik doubled down on the position she had taken in the hearing, tweeting, “Adam Schiff was initially adamant about the whistleblower testifying – until it became public that he and his staff coordinated with the whistleblower. Now he refuses to answer any questions about this coordination.”

Adam Schiff was initially adamant about the whistleblower testifying – until it became public that he and his staff coordinated with the whistleblower. Now he refuses to answer any questions about this coordination. https://t.co/vFDskw4OlA — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 13, 2019

Schiff said several times that he planned to protect the identity of the whistleblower, adding that he did not actually know himself who it was.