A man has caught on video what he reckons are several UFOs plummetting to the ground in Las Vegas at night.

The believer uploaded the strange clip onto his Youtube channel UFOs Over Vegas, where it has been viewed more than 1,700 times in six days.

In the video, various landmarks from the Las Vegas Strip can be seen, including hotels and the giant Ferris wheel High Roller.

The orange halo of the moon is half-obscured by mountains in the background.

A few seconds in, a blue glowing object flies in front of the darkened landscape.

(Image: UFOs Over Vegas / Youtube)

The weird object appeared to be flying in a strange arc from the top of the frame, followed by two others.

In the commentary, the Youtuber claims the objects were going “full speed”, describing the phenomena as “insane”.

Explaining how he took the mysterious footage, he wrote: “I originally shot this video from my backyard in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada on the night of May 22, 2016, and it is one of a kind.

Read More UFOs, Aliens and Outer Space

“Until recently I thought that this was happening above Nellis Air Force Base but I am now convinced that they weren’t.

“There is a third object rising in the video that is a little harder to see and all of it happens within 43 seconds.”

Fans of the UFO channel were quick to compliment the bizarre footage.

Someone who hinted the cause might have an alien explanation wrote: “Amazing catch, thank you! Almost like individual delivery pods—speedy express.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel

“Or rapid transit for special ‘passengers’. ‘Sticking the landing’ at those speeds would be quite a wrench on unprotected/unadapted humans. Excellent video work, uncanny eye…”

Another believer wrote: “Wow amazing… They’re moving so incredibly fast! Thanks for another jaw-dropping video!!!”

This comes after the head of a UFO disclosure group said that NASA is forced to cut live feed when extraterrestrials appear so the US government can hide the truth from the public.

And conspiracists claim to have seen “identical UFO fleets” appear over Utah and North Carolina within hours of each other.