Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told left-wing Telemundo during a 20-minute interview that aired on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump and the supposed “threat” he poses to the Constitution “keeps me up at night” and claimed that the nicknames that Trump gives his political opponents were really things that he believes about himself.

“You’re third in command, third in the chain of command here in this country,” host Jose Diaz-Balart said. “The president, I guess he’s labeled you ‘Nervous Nancy.’”

“He always says what he is,” Pelosi erupted. “If he wants to— if he’s nervous, he calls somebody else nervous. If he’s crooked, he calls somebody else crooked. If he’s shifty— If he’s shifty, he calls somebody else shifty.”

“He says you’re Nervous Nancy,” Diaz-Balart replied. “He says you’re missing something upstairs, that you’re crazy.”

Pelosi, appearing to laugh in a defensive manner, shot back, “It’s all about him. That’s the perfect description of him!”

“That’s how he’s describing himself,” Pelosi continued. “He’s a self-projector. He’s always projecting his own shortcomings onto other people.”

Trump has repeatedly blasted Pelosi on Twitter over a variety of issues. Here are some of Trump’s tweets about Pelosi this year:

April 15, 2019: “Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

June 8, 2019: “Nervous Nancy Pelosi & the Democrat House are getting nothing done. Perhaps they could lead the way with the USMCA, the spectacular & very popular new Trade Deal that replaces NAFTA, the worst Trade Deal in the history of the U.S.A. Great for our Farmers, Manufacturers & Unions!”

October 16, 2019: “Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

October 29, 2019: “Nervous Nancy Pelosi is doing everything possible to destroy the Republican Party. Our Polls show that it is going to be just the opposite. The Do Nothing Dems will lose many seats in 2020. They have a Death Wish, led by a corrupt politician, Adam Schiff!”

One of Trump’s most brutal tweets targeting the nearly 80-year-old lawmaker came from May of this year when he tweeted out a video clip from Fox Business that included highlights of her repeated stammering during a news conference.

In the tweet, Trump wrote: “PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE”

WATCH:

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

A few minutes later, Diaz-Balart asked Pelosi, “What keeps you up at night?”

“What keeps me up at night? What keeps me up at night is the threat to our Constitution. It’s one thing, and it’s, and I’m used to it. I come to Congress confident in my ideas, humble enough to listen to other opinions on the other side of the aisle or within our own party,” Pelosi said. “But what I’m concerned about is when people do not take their oath of office seriously. Our founders had great vision. The genius of the Constitution was three separate co-equal branches of government, a separation of powers to be a check and balance on each other.”

Pelosi then explained that she was specifically referring to the president as the main thing that keeps her up at night.

“This president is in defiance of that,” Pelosi said, adding, “and that is what keeps me up at night, that this president thinks that he can do whatever he wants. He is not above the law. He will be held accountable.”