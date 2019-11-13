Netflix is apparently very confident in the success of “The Witcher.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the upcoming fantasy series with Henry Cavill was renewed for a season season. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘The Witcher’ With Henry Cavill)

That’s pretty impressive because the first season doesn’t even air until Dec. 20.

[embedded content]

Well, I already had high hopes for “The Witcher,” and now my expectations are through the damn roof. If Netflix green lighted season two before a single episode was shown to the public, then I have to belief this show is going to be off the chain.

There’s a massive void in the entertainment world ever since “Game of Thrones” ended. My guess is that Netflix intends for “The Witcher” to fill that hole.

Judging from what we’ve seen so far and this massive update, I think it has a shot of getting the job done.

[embedded content]

I know the series is based off some books and a video game. I don’t know anything about either, and I’m not trying to learn about them.

As far as I know, the plot, according to Netflix, is, “The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

That’s enough to draw me in for the long haul.

Tune in Dec. 20 on Netflix to watch “The Witcher.” It’s going to be electric, and I hope you’re all as pumped for the ride as I am.