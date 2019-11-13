All Americans–including the media–rejoiced when President Barack Obama announced the death of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, but President Donald Trump hardly got the same reaction for killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Today on the Daily Caller Explains, Host Anders Hagstrom goes over the media’s reaction to Trump’s announcement, and how it differed from their coverage of the Bin Laden’s death. Trump was criticized for for saying the terrorist died “whimpering” like a “coward,” with journalists arguing he couldn’t have verified that al-Baghdadi whimpered. (RELATED: President Trump Announces Death Of Another ISIS Leader)

Washington Post Columnist Max Boot went so far as to say al-Baghdadi’s death wasn’t cowardly because he chose to blow himself up rather than be captured. Boot reneged on the statement after conservative commentators pointed out that detonating a suicide vest to kill yourself and three of your children rather than be captured is not, in fact, courageous. (RELATED: Here’s A Timeline Of The Raid Against Al-Baghdadi)

Trump was also criticized for tweeting out a photo-shopped picture of the dog that was involved in al-Baghdadi’s death receiving a medal of honor. Journalists argued it was improper.