Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) admitted during a Wednesday night interview on CNN that impeachment was about unifying the different factions of the Democrat Party and “preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

Ocasio-Cortez joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” where she made the remarks shortly after the Democrats kicked off their public impeachment inquiry hearings on the House Intelligence Committee.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

WATCH:

Ocasio-Cortez says that Democrats’ push for impeaching Trump is about uniting the different factions of the Democrat Party, adding: “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” pic.twitter.com/nVU93ug2ZF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s stunning admission that the impeachment inquiry is about Democrat partisan politics flies in the face of what she said over the weekend in an interview with ABC News where she said it was the Republicans who were making impeachment a partisan issue.

“Congresswoman, I do want to ask you, we had some news that broke earlier today. Your Republican colleagues announced that they intend to call on Hunter Biden as a witness in this impeachment probe. Is he an appropriate witness?” ABC News asked.

“No, I don’t think he’s an appropriate witness, and not only that, but I think that the reason they’re calling for these witnesses, these new witnesses, is because they want to make a spectacle and a circus out of this entire proceeding,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “They want to distract the American people from the very words that Donald Trump uttered from his mouth in that call with Ukrainian officials trying to extort a foreign government into intervening into the United States elections.”

“And, in fact, these witnesses that they’re calling are politically motivated,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, again apparently unaware of the fact that impeachment is a political event. “Republicans are turning this into a partisan issue.

Ocasio-Cortez concluded, “We need to protect the rule of law in the United States of America, and they’re imperiling it by trying to turn this into a sideshow, and it’s undignified and it’s wrong.”

During a portion of Ocasio-Cortez’s Wednesday interview on CNN, Ocasio-Cortez claimed, “What we heard today was astounding and devastating news for the president and anyone in the administration, really partaking. Frankly, this is devastating for the country. Our national security has been compromised, our elections potentially compromised.”

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, whose criminal investigation of former Democrat President Bill Clinton ended with Clinton’s impeachment, told Fox News after the hearing that there was “no hope for impeachment” and that “no crime was proven today.”

“And to me, here was something that was very telling: No crime was proven today,” Starr added. “There were a lot terms used, extortion and bribery, but no crime. This is very unlike Nixon and unlike Clinton.”