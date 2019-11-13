https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/13/oddsmakers-lsu-ohio-state-clemson/

Oddsmakers are very confident that three spots in the college football playoff are already locked up.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, Ohio State, Clemson and LSU all have odds of at least -500 to make the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia is in the fourth spot at +180, but they will likely play LSU in the SEC title game. That means their postseason chances are somewhere around zero.

I can’t disagree with the oddsmakers at all on this one. LSU, Clemson and OSU all have great paths carved out for them.

At this point in time, it’d be absolutely shocking if those three didn’t make the playoff.

The real question is who will take the final spot. Given the latest rankings, it would seem like the winner of the Oregon/Utah PAC-12 championship will be in great position.

Let’s just assume Oregon wins that game, we’d have a final four of Oregon, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. That’s not a bad lineup at all.

Plus, it’d keep Alabama out, which is a win for America.

As long as a B1G team gets in and Alabama gets left out, then I don’t really care how it unfolds. America has had enough of the Crimson Tide.

Plus, the Tigers stomped all over their dreams this past Saturday. They’re not in a good position at all to make the postseason.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking!

