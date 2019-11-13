Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is doing his best to remain level-headed after the latest college football rankings.

The Gophers jumped from 17 to eight in when the latest college football rankings were dropped Tuesday night. That would be enough to excite most coaches in America. However, Fleck made it clear his guys are focused on the road ahead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve got a lot of work left to do. We’ve got a big rivalry game here this week against Iowa. We’ve taken one game at a time. One game championship seasons as we call it, and we haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium in the last 20 years. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Fleck said during a Tuesday night appearance on ESPN after the rankings were released.

[embedded content]

Obviously, I’m required by my blood and roots to hate Minnesota at all times. It’s how we’re raised in Wisconsin.

It’s wired into our DNA from the moment we enter this world. Don’t get me wrong. I absolutely hate the Gophers and everything that sad state and school to our west represents.

Hate them all!

Having said that, Fleck is an absolute joy to listen to as a football fan. The man is like a walking stereotype of a football coach.

Everything that comes out of his mouth is so damn motivating. You think he cares that he’s currently 9-0 and in complete control of his playoff situation?

Hell no. He’s too busy focusing on winning securing Minnesota’s first B1G title appearance.

With games against Iowa and Northwestern in the next couple weeks, there’s a very high chance the Gophers are 11-0 when the Badgers show up to the Twin Cities.

It might turn out the be the biggest battle for the ax in the history of the rivalry. It’s nice to actually have a competitive game.

Usually, Wisconsin just shows up and murders the Gophers. Fleck has actually made it interesting. For that, he deserves to be applauded.

We’ll see what Minnesota does, but there’s no doubt he has the Gophers rolling right now.