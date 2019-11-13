A new poll from Politico/Morning Consult released Wednesday indicates that half of Americans support the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as hearings are scheduled to begin.

The poll, which sampled 1,993 registered voters, shows that 50 percent of people support impeaching Trump, while 41 percent oppose.

Additionally, 49% support the House voting to impeach the president, and 48% of respondents further support the Senate voting to remove Trump from office. Additionally, the poll indicates that many Americans are unlikely to change their mind on impeachment despite what happens during the hearings.

A number of polls show that Americans are fiercely divided on the issue of impeachment, with slightly more Americans in favor of impeachment than against it.

Trump's polling numbers on his approval rating and 2020 chances haven't been too strong either.

A poll released last week shows that former vice president Joe Biden is leading Trump by double-digits nationally. Even recent Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is beating the president in a new poll.