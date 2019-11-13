The Wisconsin Badgers have to blow out McNeese State on Wednesday night.

My beloved Badgers are 1-1 after losing to St. Mary’s and beating EIU. It’s not a terrible start, but it’s not where I’d like it to be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

[embedded content]

We should be 2-0 at the moment. It’s that simple. We’re not, and there’s nothing we can do about that going forward.

The goal now is to murder every single easy game we’ve got left on the schedule. That starts tonight against McNeese State.

I don’t want to win by 5. I don’t want to win by 10. I don’t want to win by 20. I want to make McNeese State wish they were anywhere else on the planet tonight.

I want this to be a bloodbath. I want Nate Reuvers, Kobe King, Brad Davison and the rest of Greg Gard’s guys to smash the Cowboys.

Beat them into the ground in such a fashion that they don’t even want to come out for the second half.

These are the games that simply can’t be close. That’s the reality of the matter. If Wisconsin wants to convince people we’re an elite program, then the Badgers have to massacre teams like the Cowboys.

Luckily, I’m not worried at all. We’re going to show up and show out at the Kohl Center.

OH MY KOBE Kobe King rises up and THROWS IT DOWN with authority!#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/druHLQcQCG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 9, 2019

Tune in tonight at 7:00 EST on BTN! It’s going to hopefully get ugly very fast.