“So the point is as long as this is a step removed, he’s in good shape. … If it’s a step removed from the president, he doesn’t lose any Republicans in the House.”

A top House GOP leadership aide said: “Substance is focus. [The co-leadoff witness, Bill] Taylor says [he had a] ‘full understanding.’ But from who? Not POTUS. That’s big.”

An uber-connected Republican added: “Rudy will be cut loose because he was rogue.”

What the president is thinking: “Trump is frustrated with the slippery slope it creates [by] saying it’s bad but not impeachable,” the GOP member added.

“Then it gets to bad but impeachable. I think the real problem becomes the slippery slope. … It’s more just a function that he believes there ought to be a strong defense based on the merits of what happened, not on the process.”

A top Democratic aide told Axios the party’s goal for the hearings is “Mueller on steroids”: “Simpler crime witnessed by credible people. Mueller did exceptional work but nobody read his 400+ page report (except a few of us masochists).”

A Democratic official who helped shape the strategy told me the narrative will be: “The president abused his power to rig and fix elections in his favor. Our challenge is to keep it that simple: What kind of democracy do we want?”

Look for Democrats to say Trump would do it again if not held accountable.

P.S. … Republican senators are “too busy” to watch today, per AP’s Alan Fram:

Millions of Americans will be watching. But of eight Senate Republicans questioned, seven said they wouldn’t be watching or that it wasn’t a priority.

“Tomorrow I’m going to be paying attention to what we’re doing in the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

