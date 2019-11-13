The world’s largest technology companies are rushing to get consumers to abandon their cellphones for a pair of smart glasses.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google are among the companies working on face-worn computers versus the currently hand-carried ones, CNBC reports.

Some companies are working on headsets that include smart glasses — and users may even be able to speak into the devices to get them to work, according to the report.

“Advocates of the technology hope that you’ll one day be able to replace every screen in your life with just one pair of smart glasses,” CNBC reports.

But don’t expect the gadgets soon, as many are in the prototype phase or are too cumbersome for everyday use, according to the report.

Price also is a huge factor, with Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset costing about $3,500 at its introduction last week.

The Army is testing a modified version of the device “to make soldiers more effective on the battlefield,” according to the report.

Here’s what some other tech firms are doing, CNBC reports:

Google, which took a hit with its Google Glass product introduced in 2012 because of consumer privacy concerns, launched a new version in May for commercial use.

The company’s Android platform on cellphones also supports augmented reality apps, meaning Google most likely is building a library of applications that could eventually be used in more advanced versions of Google Glass.

Apple is planning a new headset in 2022, about the size of its current Oculus Quest virtual reality device. A smaller version is set for the following year that can be worn all day versus just around the house.

Amazon has its Echo Frames product, simply a set of regular glasses with a speaker and the built-in Amazon voice assistant Alexa.

Facebook last month partnered with Ray-Ban’s parent company, Luxottica, to develop augmented reality glasses, CNBC reports. Its wearable version, internally called Orion, is to be introduced between 2023 and 2025.

The glasses, which still are considered too large for consumers’ comfort zones, will be able to accept calls and let users stream video to other people.