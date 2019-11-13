“The Mandalorian” on Disney+ is an absolutely incredible show.

The new “Star Wars” series was produced to be the crown jewel for Disney’s new streaming service. It was supposed to be was captivated the fans and forced them to subscribe. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

After watching the first episode, I think it’s safe to say the show didn’t disappoint one bit.

Not only did the show not disappoint, but it might be the best “Star Wars” content we’ve seen in years. The plot is incredibly simple through the first episode.

Pedro Pascal plays an elite bounty hunter roaming the galaxy collecting prisoners for money. Eventually, he’s tasked with finding a new target, and gets much more than he expected.

In the first episode, we got everything were hoping for. There was a ton of great action, the dialogue was chilling, the music set all the scenes perfect, the cinematography was great.

I felt the same nostalgic feeling I get when I watch the original trilogy. It felt just like watching “A New Hope” or “Empire” as a little boy.

It’s a feeling that I’m not sure the newer movies have replicated. Yet, “The Mandalorian” managed to do it in one episode.

If that doesn’t get you excited as a fan of “Star Wars,” then I don’t know what to tell you.

Plus, there is a huge reveal at the end of episode one. I won’t ruin it for you, but let’s just say there’s a great throwback it an iconic little “Star Wars” character that’ll have fans going nuts.

Trust me, “The Mandalorian” is worth the price of Disney+ all by itself. It’ll have “Star Wars” fans feeling like kids again and going wild with the action.

If you haven’t already started watching, I suggest you start today. It’s worth every second of your time.