Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) opened up abut her husband of 31 years filing for divorce earlier this year, saying she found out about his plans to end their marriage in an email from his attorney.

The 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate made the revelation in an interview released Tuesday with Christian broadcaster James Dobson, who founded the Family Talk Christian ministry.

Palin said she received an email on June 19 — her husband’s birthday which also fell a week after they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary — from his recently hired attorney.

“It was devastating,” Palin said in the interview. “I thought I got shot.”

Todd Palin officially filed for divorce in September, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The Hill has reached out to Todd Palin’s attorney for comment.

Palin, however, told Dobson in the interview that “it’s not over yet” and the couple is currently going through counseling.

“Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system,” she sad.” It makes no sense to me. But yeah, the prayer would be for, of course, for God’s will to be done, but that God would make sure that we know that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side and …”

And “it still has to be mowed,” Dobson interjected.

“And it still has to be mowed,” she said.

Dobson asked how the couple’s five children were handing the potential divorce and she said “they don’t like it.”

“It helps me. They’re not ones to say, ‘Oh, it takes two to tango,’” she said. “No, they’re mad because they have been brought up with that teaching that you have made a covenant with God.”

A former mayor, Palin also added that she has officiated several weddings, including one in an aisle at Walmart.

“That’s so Alaska for you,” she joked. “But what I was always preaching to the bride and the groom was that three cord strand. You, your spouse, God in the middle, and as you grew closer to God, you would just naturally grow closer together. I’ve always preached that to my kids, too, so they knowing that that is … That’s the way it’s supposed to work.”

In 2010, the family starred in the TLC reality TV show, “Sarah Palin’s Alaska.”

Last year, Palin told the Daily Mail that she and her 55-year-old husband were ready to leave their longtime home of Alaska.

“We were anchored here for the kids. Now our youngest daughter is going to be out of school — she’s going to go to nursing school — she’ll be taken care of,” Palin said at the time. “And we’re ready to do a lot more.”