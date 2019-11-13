In the midst of the first public Democrat-led impeachment inquiry hearings into President Donald Trump, the president posted a video wherein he called the hearings “the single greatest scam in the history of American politics” and warned the American people of what’s at stake in the upcoming election.

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” Trump said in a video posted by the White House Twitter account.

“The Democrats wanna take away your guns, they wanna take away your healthcare, they wanna take away your vote, they wanna take away your freedom, they wanna take away your judges, they wanna take away everything,” the president said.

“We can never let this happen,” Trump warned. “We’re fighting to drain the swamp, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. And you see why we have to do it: because our country is at stake, like never before.”

“It’s all very simple,” POTUS ended the video. “They’re trying to stop me, because I’m fighting for you. And I’ll never let that happen.”

Democrats, particularly Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, have claimed President Trump engaged in a quid pro quo, of which there is no evidence, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 phone call. The impeachment effort centers around a whistleblower complaint about Trump asking Ukraine to “look into” corruption allegations concerning former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that,” Trump told Zelensky in the July phone call, as noted by The Daily Wire. “So whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

There are many issues with Democrats’ impeachment-related allegations, such as Ukraine not even being aware of the supposed conditionality of the aid, which made its way to the nation without any Biden investigation.

Battling the Democrats’ narrative, Republicans circulated an internal memo to fellow Republican members of Congress outlining vital “pieces of evidence” they believe are “fatal” to the inquiry.

Here’s what was outlined in the memo, via Axios:

● The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure;

● President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call;

● The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call; and

● President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals.

“Trump had a deep-seated, genuine and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine and U.S. taxpayer-funded foreign aid” due to the nation’s “long history of pervasive corruption,” the “background” section of the memo stated, as noted by The Blaze.

