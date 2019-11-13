(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul named the alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella and called for him to testify as part of the impeachment hearings.

During a Wednesday interview on Washington, D.C.-based WMAL, Paul was asked about a controversial remark he made last week when he called for the press to name the whistleblower but refused to do so himself. On Wednesday, Paul named Ciaramella and said he should be brought in to clarify whether he is indeed the whistleblower.

“I think Eric Ciaramella needs to be pulled in for testimony, and then I think it will be ultimately determined at that point,” said Paul. “But I think he is a person of interest in the sense that he was at the Ukraine desk when Joe Biden was there when Hunter Biden was working for the Ukrainian oligarch. So simply for that alone, I think he’s a material witness who needs to be brought in.”

Read the full story ›