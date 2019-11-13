Leftist ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd came under intense fire on Wednesday over a degrading remark that he made about Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), explicitly targeting her because she is a young woman.

Dowd tweeted, “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need.”

Dowd’s comments came as Stefanik grilled the Democrats’ witnesses in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry hearings.

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck posted a screenshot of Dowd’s tweet, writing: “This is ABC News chief political analyst @MatthewJDowd being a sexist pig toward Republican Congresswoman @EliseStefanik. His Epstein cover-up bosses at @ABC and their defenders on the CNN Media Team in Darcy and Stelter won’t raise hell about this b/c they probably all agree.”

Dowd deleted his tweet after he was widely condemned over his sexist remark.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) condemned Dowd, writing: “Elise did a great job laying out the facts. And, not least of all, this comment is reprehensible.”

Trump Campaign Principal Deputy Communications Director Erin Perrine commented: “Let’s be perfectly clear here — this comment from @matthewjdowd is sexist and should be condemned by @ABC. Sexism is disgusting. Matthew Dowd should be ashamed of himself.”

Political commentator Erielle Davidson wrote: “Never been prouder to have been blocked a year ago by Matthew Dowd. He really does represent the worst of Twitter.”

Dowd later apologized in a series of tweets, claiming that everyone just misunderstood what he meant: “I think people are misunderstand my tweet. So I will delete. I am saying just saying we need more millennials or more women isn’t going to solve the problem of needing more leaders with integrity. Vote integrity no matter what.”

“Hey @EliseStefanik I just want to apologize for a tweet that is being misinterpreted. I didn’t mean to suggest you were elected only because you were a woman or a millennial. I deleted the tweet,” Dowd continued. “I deleted the tweet and apologize. I in no way meant to suggest that we don’t need women or millennial leaders. In fact to opposite is true and I have advocated for that. I will be more careful in how I phrase my thoughts. Lesson learned. @EliseStefanik.”

Stefanik responded, “Apology accepted @matthewjdowd – @ABCPolitics should be ashamed of your comment. This is one of the reasons young women don’t run for office.”

Stefanik added, “Thx @RepMarkMeadows ! It’s a good thing I wasn’t raised to measure my self-worth or professional work based on tweets from self-important @MSNBC commentators like Dowd (who is he again?)! I earn support from #NY21 voters bc of my focus on keeping my promises & delivering #Results”

