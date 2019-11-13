In a video posted on her Instagram, Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys said it was “frustrating” when her 4-year-old son regretted getting a rainbow-colored manicure, and lamented the “judgments” and “stereotypes” launched at men when they embrace their “feminine energy.”

“Less Labels, More Expressions. Been thinking about how over labeled and over judged we all are… can u feel me??” the caption for the video says.

“The other day I went to the nail salon with Genesis. He’s in the chair and he’s like, ‘I want rainbow,'” Keys recalled in the post. “So he tells the lady that he wants rainbow colors on his nails and she brings all these colors and paints each nail a different color.”

“And after he painted his nails, he looked at me and he said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want these on my nails.'”

“I was like, ‘Why? You were so sure, you’re good,'” Keys told her son at the time. “And he was like, ‘People are not going to like it.'”

“Can you believe this? Four years old! He’s 4 and he already understands the concept that someone’s going to judge him because he chose rainbow color on his nails,” Keys exclaimed, before encouraging her son by telling him that “so many” men paint their nails.

“That made him feel better,” Keys said. “But it just got me to thinking how completely judged we are all the time.”

Keys went on to philosophize on how there are “masculine and feminine energies” inside all of us, though unfortunately society prevents us from “explor[ing] these different sides of ourselves … these energies that are within us.”

“You know, these different energies that are within us. And even for me myself, I oftentimes express the masculine energy that is inside of me. And it’s very natural to me. That’s how I feel and all the time if that happens there’s judgments and there’s the stereotypes and there’s all the energy that comes toward that and for my boys — you know — similar,” she said.

“If they want to express the feminine energy that’s inside of them, there’s all these judgments and all these rules and stereotypes and vibes, and it’s really frustrating to me,” she continued.

Keys argued it is a “normal, ancient, powerful, spiritual understanding that we all have masculine and feminine energies” and that people should be free to express those energies.