(NATIONAL REVIEW) — A group of Stanford University students claimed that having conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on campus to give a speech would put people “at risk.”

The group — which calls itself the Coalition of Concerned Students — made the claim on a flyer advertising a “silent rally” to protest Shapiro’s Stanford College Republicans–sponsored speech, which took place on November 7.

“WE are tired of Stanford Administration’s complicity in putting Black, Brown, Trans, Queer and Muslim students at risk by allowing SCR to bring Ben Shapiro to campus,” states the flyer, a copy of which was obtained by Campus Reform.

