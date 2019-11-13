CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert celebrated on Tuesday what he described as “impeachment eve,” with the first public hearings into President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry scheduled to begin in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“A snap in the air means we’re heading into our favorite season because it’s impeachment eve,” Stephen Colbert said at the beginning of his monologue. “Tomorrow it’s the first day of televised impeachment hearings. I am so excited I won’t be to sleep… so like every other night of the Trump presidency.”

[embedded content]

Dozens of witnesses will testify from Wednesday over Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he inquired about the past business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine.

“And I’ve already decorated my impeachment tree,” the funnyman declared, as a member of the studio crew pulled a Christmas Tree onto the set. “It’s got all the traditional ornaments, the star on top is the transcript of Trump’s perfect phone call.”

Some of the other ornaments included a snowflake called “quid pro snow,” photos of other presidents who have been impeached, and Lindsey Graham’s balls.

“He’s not using them these days,” Colbert said of Graham’s bollocks, a jibe at the fact that Graham has become considerably more sympathetic to the president since he took office in 2017.

Later in the show, Colbert produced his own version of the Christmas classic “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to mark the occasion.

“With Republicans screaming and Democrats dreaming impeachment is near, it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” the song begins.

Listen to the rest below:

[embedded content]

