Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handling of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump is “actually quite brilliant.”

His comments came Tuesday in an interview with CBS News.

“I disagree with her ideologically, but I think Nancy Pelosi is a master at political warfare,” he said. “I think, strategically, what she has done from their perspective is actually quite brilliant.”

Bannon maintained that a “sense of urgency” among the president’s allies “is not there today,” compared to the enthusiasm for impeachment among Democrats.

He also noted that Republicans “are not as united on messaging as the Democrats.”

“You’ve got to get maniacally focused on how you’re going to make this case to the American people,” he said of the House impeachment inquiry.