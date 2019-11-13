Retirement might be dying a slow death, as one in three Americans at least 40 years old plan to have a job in retirement to extend their lives, according to HarrisX poll for TD Ameritrade, USA Today reported.

“The concept of retirement is evolving,” TD Ameritrade’s Christine Russell told the paper. “It’s not just about finances. The value of work is also driving folks to continue working past retirement.”

The survey found more than half of those planning to stay working in retirement would do so even if they had enough money to not have to work, per the report.

In fact, per the poll, 75% say keeping mentally fit would be a reason to keep working, while just 59% said it would be to afford living.

“The most challenging moments in life are getting married, starting a family and ultimately retiring,” Facet Wealth co-founder Brent Weiss told USA Today. “It”s not just a financial decision, but an emotional one. Many people believe they can’t retire.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans are living longer and the population is aging, as those 65 years old and older is 16% of the U.S. population in 2018, up 3.2% from 2017 and up 30.2% since 2010, per the report.