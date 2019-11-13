White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called Wednesday’s impeachment hearing “a public joke.”

Grisham made the comments during her debut appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” also noting that she was glad the American people had gotten the chance to see what went on during the hearing after weeks of closed-door proceedings.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Host Tucker Carlson began the segment by asking Grisham whether she had watched coverage of the hearing. “Did you watch today? What did you think?” he asked.

“I watched, yes,” Grisham replied. “The two star witnesses could not even say they ever met the president. There was a quote that said ‘hearsay can be much better than evidence’ from the Dems. I don’t understand how that’s possible.” (RELATED: Mike Quigley Claims That Hearsay Can Be Better Than Direct Evidence)

“Today was a public joke,” the press secretary continued, adding that she was glad to see that things were at least finally being addressed out in the open. “I am happy the American people got to see what was different than the last two weeks when everything was behind closed doors.”

“You said, ‘I watched,’” Carlson noticed. “Your inflection suggested that others didn’t. Did the president watch?”

“No, he was working. He was in meetings all day. We had President Erdogan from Turkey come in. He met with many other people and was working well into the evening before I left to come here,” Grisham explained.