A senior official with AARP hit back at the “OK, boomer” meme popular with millennials, saying that older adults “actually have the money.”

“OK, millennials,” Myrna Blyth, senior vice president and editorial director of AARP Media, told Axios in an interview. “But we’re the people that actually have the money.”

Blyth was discussing the success of the organization, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, with its print and digital products.

AARP’s print and digital presence makes it one of the most widely consumed media properties in the U.S., she said.

“Our demo drives $7.1 trillion in annual economic activity each and every year,” Blyth told the website.

The “OK, Boomer” meme pushes back against attacks on millennials and Generation Z by older adults. It has been embedded in dozens of viral posts on TikTok, Twitter, and other platforms.

Last week, a 25-year-old New Zealand lawmaker used it to dismiss a colleague who heckled her as she spoke about climate change in Parliament, The Hill reports.

Colby Nelson, AARP’s media relations editorial manager, told The Washington Post that Blyth’s comments did not seek to dismiss millennials’ concerns.

“Blyth’s point is that ad and marketing execs routinely pit generations against one another and overlook older people, especially older women,” Nelson said in a statement, adding that Blyth cared about economic issues affecting younger generations.