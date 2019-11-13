President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE on Wednesday said his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has a “great relationship with the Kurds” amid concerns of possible ethnic violence against the minority group in northern Syria.

The two leaders met for the first time in Washington one month since Turkey launched its offensive into northeastern Syria against Kurdish forces allied with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS. Turkey claims the Kurdish group is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group by both Ankara and Washington.

“I think the president has a great relationship with the Kurds,” Trump said. “Many Kurds live currently in Turkey and they’re happy and they’re taken care of, including health care, we were talking about it before, including health care and education and other things so that’s really a misnomer.”

The question came from reporter Rahim Rashidi of the Iraqi-Kurdisatn network K24, who had been dubbed “Mr. Kurd” by Trump during a press conference last year when discussing the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Rashidi has adopted the nickname, putting it on business cards and introducing himself that way when interviewing the president and other lawmakers.

Erdoğan reasserted that Turkey’s offensive is rooting out “terrorist organizations.”

“We have no problems with the Kurds, we have problems with terrorist organizations and of course you’re not going to own up to the terrorists are you?” he said.

Turkey is home to one of the largest populations of Kurdish minorities, about 19 percent of its population.