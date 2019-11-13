President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump faces high stakes in meeting with Erdoğan amid impeachment drama Democrats worry they don’t have right candidate to beat Trump Trump threatening to fire Mulvaney: report MORE on Tuesday falsely claimed that Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpOvernight Defense: Families sue over safety hazards at Army base | Lawmakers, NBA’s Enes Kanter speak out ahead of Erdoğan visit | Washington braces for public impeachment hearings Bolton suggests Trump’s Turkey policy motivated by personal, financial interest: NBC Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower identity ‘not particularly relevant’ MORE, his daughter and a senior White House adviser, had created 14 million jobs, more than double the amount of positions created in his entire presidency.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, President Trump praised Ivanka Trump for her work on the White House Pledge to American Workers, which partners with private-sector companies to train employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s now created 14 million jobs and they’re being trained by these great companies,” he said.

But the program does not create new jobs, as President Trump asserted, it provides training for existing positions. President Trump pointed to 367 private-sector employers that had pledged to provide training under the workforce policy advisory board Ivanka Trump co-chairs, and noted that the original goal was for 500,000 pledges.

“She’s done an amazing job. Fourteen million from 500,000,” he said.

Skeptics have noted that some of the companies had already planned training before the pledge.

President Trump made a similar claim in February, saying that Ivanka Trump “created millions of jobs,” and was similarly met with fact checks.

Under President Trump, the economy has continued to add jobs at roughly the same rate as it had at the end of the Obama era, and unemployment has fallen to a 50-year low.

But the total number of jobs created since President Trump took office is roughly 6 million, about 43 percent of the total he attributed to his daughter’s efforts alone.

The Hill has requested comment from the White House on the president’s remarks.