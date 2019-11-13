https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/13/trump-jr-triggered-debut-nyt-best-sellers-list/

Donald Trump Jr’s new book “Triggered” debuted at number one on the New York Times best sellers list Wednesday.

Triggered,” which was released just a week earlier on November 6, appeared atop the list Wednesday, ahead of Mitch Albom’s “Finding Chika” and Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade’s “Sam Houston And The Alamo Avengers.”

Trump Jr. was quick to share the good news, tweeting, “I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA”

Trump Jr. has spent the week since his book’s release traveling around the country signing copies for his fans. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Promotes Book On ‘The View’ — Hosts Only Mention It To Accuse Him Of Trading On Presidency)

He even made an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” alongside girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, fielding a series of hostile questions and accusations from the show’s hosts.

