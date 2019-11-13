Hundreds of mainland Chinese students fled across Hong Kong’s border into Shenzhen Wednesday, seeking temporary shelter in hostels, hotels and relatives’ homes after days of heightened violence on several university campuses in the city.

Groups of undergraduate and postgraduate Chinese students enrolled at Hong Kong universities packed their bags and left by bus, ferry or high-speed rail. Some said they were worried about their safety and made last-minute travel plans on the advice of friends, local professors and school administrators. Hong Kong police said they had arranged for police boats to ferry students who wanted to leave but were hampered by blocked roads in parts of the city.

The total number of Chinese students who left couldn’t be determined, and there are many who have chosen to stay in Hong Kong. There were 12,322 full-time students from mainland China in the eight biggest publicly funded universities in Hong Kong in the 2018-19 school year, according to statistics from the University Grants Committee. Separately, more than 100 Taiwanese students made arrangements to fly home with the help of Taipei’s Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong, according to Sophia Ma, a deputy director of the organization.

The Shenzhen Youth League, part of a China Communist Party youth organization, offered free weeklong accommodation to Chinese students in Hong Kong in need of refuge, a move that encouraged some people to leave. Students packed into its 12 hostels and hotels, according to receptionists, and some lodges were filled to near capacity by Wednesday afternoon. Others made arrangements to stay with family and friends, and some left so hastily that they didn’t bring their laptops or enough spare clothing.

“My friends and I barely slept last night,” said a 22-year-old postgraduate student at the City University of Hong Kong who gave her English name as Nicole. She caught the first train to Shenzhen at 7 a.m. and said about 80 of the 100-plus mainland Chinese students in her program had left Hong Kong by noon. In Shenzhen, she boarded a flight to Shanghai, where her parents live.

Mainland Chinese students generally haven’t been a target of protesters, and some even participated in earlier peaceful marches. But a handful of high-profile attacks caught on video—including the beating of a Chinese university student last week on campus—as well as the anti-China tone of the demonstrations have unsettled some mainlanders, leading them to avoid speaking Mandarin in public or to consider relocating.

Those concerns have grown more acute as tensions escalated sharply following the death last week of a university student who fell from a parking garage near a site where police were firing tear gas to disperse protesters.

On Tuesday, as protesters blocked roads and forced the shutdown of some subway lines, some of the most violent clashes took place on university campuses. At the Chinese University of Hong Kong in the city’s New Territories, riot police entered the grounds and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at student protesters who threw bricks and petrol bombs and started large fires. At the University of Hong Kong, the city’s oldest college, students threw chairs and other objects onto a road from an overhead bridge in an attempt to block traffic.

Chinese citizens have been the biggest source of nonlocal students in Hong Kong’s universities, some of which boast high international rankings. The colleges have also been popular with Chinese students wanting to study outside the mainland because of Hong Kong’s proximity. Most courses are taught in English, and mainland students who graduate from Hong Kong universities can get visa extensions to work in the city.

Students interviewed by The Wall Street Journal said they intend to stay away for a few days to a few weeks, or until the situation in the city stabilizes. Several universities on Wednesday said they have suspended classes for the rest of the semester, which ends in early December.

Some Chinese students enrolled at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology—which the deceased student had attended—said they have been worried about being attacked or targeted by student protesters. Last week, a Chinese student was badly injured by a group of protesters, including some wearing masks, while he was trying to leave an outdoor campus forum while university President Wei Shyy was speaking. The university said it is investigating the incident.

HKUST provided students with free shuttle bus services to a bus station in the district of Kowloon, where they could board cross-border coaches to the mainland, according to a memo seen by the Journal.

A doctoral candidate surnamed Zhang said he has refrained from speaking to his friends in Mandarin and using the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat while in open areas on campus, to avoid being identified by locals as a Chinese citizen.

The 27-year-old said he witnessed several incidents where Chinese students were harassed and berated by groups of local students. “Anyone who is not on their side is seen as their enemy,” said Mr. Zhang, who is staying temporarily with friends in Shenzhen.

Another 25-year-old Chinese Ph.D. student studying civil engineering at HKUST who gave his surname as Yu said an office he shares with several peers was broken into and ransacked this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was carrying a laptop, some textbooks and a few days’ worth of clothes in his backpack and traveling with five of his peers. They had skipped lunch in their hurry to leave the city.

“Only when I go back to China can I focus on studying,” said Mr. Yu. Aboard the train, the friends discussed where they should eat and whether they should look for hotels in Shenzhen or continue on to their respective hometowns in China.

A 20-year-old sophomore and finance major at the City University of Hong Kong, who gave her last name as Chen, was preparing to board a northbound train on Wednesday with two large suitcases and a backpack. She said she is applying to colleges in Australia, where she hopes to transfer to next year.

“I don’t think the situation can be solved anytime soon,” said Ms. Chen. “Our classes have been suspended and my exams delayed,” she said, adding that protesters clad in black have entered her classroom and yelled at their peers.

